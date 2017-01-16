Shadow boxing: Trump report writer Steele also investigated Federation Internationale de Football Association corruption

The head of MI6 used information obtained by former officer Christopher Steele in his Trump investigation, in a warning against Russian cyber attacks and attempts to subvert Western democracies, The Independent has learned.Steele was allegedly “horrified” by the publication of his nationality and is said to be “terrified for his and his family’s safety”, the Telegraph reports.You may be disturbed to realize that journalists often know more than we can publish.In telltale fashion, anonymous U.S. officials, citing anonymous intelligence agents, are leaking like a sieve to the reliably receptive corporate media “unverified reports” alleging that Russian spies have “compromising” personal information on Trump.Steele was posted by MI6 to Moscow in 1990.Steele met his future wife Laura Hunt in April 1988 and after a whirlwind romance the pair were engaged the following Christmas.Wilber said he believes the dossier was “written by an American, not a Brit. Brits simply talk and write differently”.He is later listed as service at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 2003 and as First Secretary at Britain’s Paris embassy in 1998. Several members of FIFA’s ruling executive committee were indicted on bribery charges as part of a widening corruption investigation headed by the FBI and Department of Justice.Intelligence agencies have reportedly been circulating several other reports regarding Trump’s alleged ties to Russian Federation.An England 2018 senior bid official confirmed to the Press Association that Christopher Steele was brought in to gather information on the ultimately successful Russian bid for the football tournament.Steele left the intelligence agency in 2009 and founded Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd. It has a “global network” of experts and “prominent business figures”, according to its website.The FBI’s probe ultimately resulted in dozens of US indictments in 2015 against soccer administration leaders and sports marketing executives on charges ranging from bribery to tax evasion and money laundering. The firm, based in Grosvenor Gardens, close to London’s upmarket Belgravia area, says it “draws on extensive experience at boardroom level in government, multilateral diplomacy and worldwide business to develop bespoke solutions for clients”.”I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to make any comment at the moment on what happened, whether Orbis has been involved or not”, he said.Litvinenko, who sought asylum in Britain in 2000, was a harsh critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a year ago a British inquiry found that Putin “probably approved” the scheme to poison him.An inquest into Litvinenko’s death found that he had been murdered in a FSB operation – that could have been on the personal orders of Putin himself.A former British intelligence operative who is believed to be behind the highly controversial and unverified “Trump dossier” has vanished without a trace from his home in Surrey.The 35-page briefing, compiled by Steele using information from contacts in Russian Federation, caused a sensation after it was published this week.It also claimed that prostitutes were paid to perform “golden showers” at a luxury Moscow hotel for the tycoon.Both the Russian government and Trump have rejected the claims as “fake news”.On Friday, Trump appeared to again blame USA spies for the leak.